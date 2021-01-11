School resumption date in Nigeria update: FG go review 18 January school re-opening day sake of Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

Di Federal Government on Monday say e go review di January 18 earlier date wey e fix for all schools for di kontri to resume.

Di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, yan dis one as e dey ansa kwesion during di weekly press briefing by di Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for Abuja.

Oga Adamu say dis decision na sake of di second wave of COVID-19 wey dey affect di kontri.

Di NCDC daily Covid case chart don go up in di last weeks as di number infections dey increase since di beginning of di 2021.

Di PTF bin don yan say di way wey di number of cases dey go up, e pass be careful and dat di increase na sake of say Nigerians no dey obey covid -19 protocol.

Although di task force don kontinu to yan say dem no dey consider total lockdown again for di kontri sake of di economy, dem also explain say if pipo no follow di protocol, goment no go get any oda option.

Di taskforce bin don give students hope say schools go resume on di 18th and even universities across di kontri don begin send notification to dia students to resume class.