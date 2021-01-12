Stingy Men Association: SMAN trend, [Stingy Women Association of Nigeria] Nigerian celebrities wey join - See di full gist

Wia dis foto come from, StingyMenAssociation

"Stingy Men Association" of Nigeria trend gada momentum when Don Jazzy, Nigerian record producer wey real name be Michael Collins Ajereh join di movement as 'Head of Union'.

Many begin wonder wether di "Stingy Men Association" dey for real? Kack make BBC Pidgin tell di koko dis latest trend among Nigerians.

How [Stingy Men Association] start?

Dis trend of 'Stingy Men Association don earlier start for Zambia for East Africa as a social media trend, wia Zambia men pledge not to spend pass K5 Zambia currency on dia girlfriend but better to invest it and earn interest.

One man bin allegedly assault im wife ova money worth K150 afta im continuously claim say im be S.M.A.Z member ( Stingy Men Association of Zambia), according to tori pipo for Zambia Observer. Di man wey dem identify as Mr Loenard Mweembe bin chop arrest afta im assault im wife Mrs Mwembe sake of say im ask for money to make hair.

Di Zambian Observer also for one of dia reports in November, 2020 claim say di members of SMAZ buy 800 capacity plane for dia members from money wey dem save .

Wetin Stingy Men Association of Nigeria dey about?

Di Stingy Men Association of Nigeria na new men movement and social media trend, wey be like something to create fun amongst social media users in Nigeria.

For inside di form wey dem create, di association state dia objective na to uphold di dignity of di great association by not giving and money by any means of financial exploitation to di odar gender.

Dem promise not to dey financially committed to women wey dem dey in relationship with.

Nigerian celebrities wey don join

For one Twitter post, Don jazzy post picture of im ID card belonging to di association wit di caption "Registration complete".

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Nigeria Musician, Paul Okoye AKA RudeBoy also join di association as im post wetin im call 'temporary' ID card as member.

Wia dis foto come from, Paul Okoye

Social media influencers and some other Nigerian men don also show interest to join di movement of men wey no wan spend money for women wey dem dey date, wit inscriptions for dia 'supposed' logo saying "Dont give shi shi"( No give any money).

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter-

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter- Akin of Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter- Harrison

Di reason behind dis trend no dey known but na wetin don already stir conversations around men committing not to spend money on dia girlfriends.

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Kontris wey don adopt Stingy men Association

Uganda men also dey di stingy men train riding to limit dia spending for relationships and save more for investment.

A small search on Twitter go bring you screenshots of guys wey don embrace di association. Dem tok say because of dis association, dem don save money wella on top transport, hair and shopping and dem even share screenshots.

Just like oda Stingy men association in Zambia and Nigeria, Uganda also get social media page wit ova 16k members on Twitter.

Dem also get constitution wey dey guide di association.

Wia dis foto come from, SMAU

[Stingy Women Association of Nigeria] SWAN

Nigeria women don also take to social media to also launch a retaliatory Stingy Women Association, though e neva too gain too much popularity but we don sight some logos and social media responses.

Wia dis foto come from, Twiiter