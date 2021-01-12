School resumption in Nigeria latest: SSANU, NASU protest against FG begin today - See wetin dey happun

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis protest ontop goment failure to honour one agreement wit di unions dey come just barely three weeks afta ASUU di umbrella union of Nigerian university lecturers suspend nine-month strike ontop di same agreement.

Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions [NASU] and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities [SSANU] don begin dia 3-day protest.

Di non academic staff dey para on top di sharing formula of di 40 billion earned allowance moni wey goment promise to pay dem and ASUU togeda. While ASUU dey collect 75 percent of di moni, dia share na 25 percent.

Di Joint Action Committee (JAC) of di two unions explain give say di protest na against di sharing formula of N40 billion earned allowances wey goment recently approve and non-implementation of di agreement wey dem also reach wit goment for 2009.

Wetin we call dis foto, SSANU member carry placard

Di protest dey happun a day afta Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu say di goment dey see how to review alias pospone di 18 January , 2021 resumption date.

Di protest go last for three days from today to Thursday 14 Janyary 2021 and e go happun for each branch. Dis one mean say dem fit no enta street go demonstrate.

Di minister say goment decision na sake of di COVID-19 case wey di rise nyafu-nyafu for di kontri.

Di problem here be say all di hope wey university student get say dem go las las go back to school afta di nine months strike by ASUU don dabaru sake of dis new development dem.

Wetin we call dis foto, SSANU protestfor University of Lagos

Wetin di Non Academic Staff [NASU, SANU] dey Demand

Di NON Academic Staff bin sign Memorandum of Understanding wit di federal goment for 20th October, 2020 and di issues wey dem capture na

•Inconsistency on top IPPIS payment

•Non -payment of Earned Allowances

•Non -payment of areas of minimum wage

•Delay to renegotiate FGN/NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement

•Non -payment of retirement benefit for outgone members

•Poor funding of state universities

•Non-constitution of visitation panel

Wia dis foto come from, SSANU Kogi Wetin we call dis foto, SSANU members for Kogi chapter dey protest dia allowance

Di union say since dis agreement, goment don fail to address any of dis issue but goment never reply dis accuse.

Di koko be say during di ASSU strike, goment agree to pay 40 billion earned allowance to all di unions for university but since that time till now schools never re-open.

But during di negotiation, ASUU negotiate to cari di lion share wey be like 75 percent of di moni and den, dem go give di rest union, 25 percent.

So wen di oda unions hear di decision, dia mind spoil inside and dem come vow say dem self no go gree until goment shake bodi and increase dia moni.