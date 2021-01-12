Kano LG poll: Mubarak Shuaibu wey NDLEA screen out say ‘I neva for once hold cigar for hand talk less of drug abuse’

Wia dis foto come from, Chris Hondros/ Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Experts say young people wey dey smoke regularly go continue as dem old.

Mubarak Shuaibu dey among di six candidates wey chop ban from di local goment elections wey go happun for Kano state northern Nigeria dis weekend sake say results show say dem dey abuse drugs.

Mubarak wey be chemistry graduate from Al Qalam University wey dey neighbouring Katsina state resign from im work 3 months ago to contest as councillor for Babban Giji ward under Tarauni local goment for Kano state.

Di problem wey dey dia be say Kano State Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) ban Mubarak with five oda pipo after dem receive drug test result wey show say dem dey abuse drugs.

"Dem (NDLEA) invite us for drug test and like every oda candidate i go dia submit my urine and oda thing wey dem ask for only for me to hear say KANSIEC ban me from contesting because i dey take drugs."

"Me wey be say for my life even lighted cigarette i neva hold before talk less of abusing drugs, i dey teach for islamic school and i also get job, so i no understand dem take reach dia conclusion."

Na for December 2020 local authorities bin do di test to screen out contestants wey involve in drug abuse.

Wia dis foto come from, Mubarak Shuaibu Wetin we call dis foto, A small crowd for Babban giji area hold protest on top im mata

Di 32 year old say e visit two oda institutions for Kano and dem carry out similar test to di one wey NDLEA do am and both came out negative so di thing still dey confuse am.

"Two oda places wey i go show negative results for di drug abuse test why dia own come shoe positive na wetin i no know."

Mubarak say di whole experience hit im family hard because na im reputation dem spoil with di result wey comot.

"My father dey diabetic and e get high blood pressure so immediately i hear di news na im i first think of because e dey fragile and i no wan wetin go disturb im health."

"Di thing disturb my parents wella, even neighbours and oda pipo just dey come our house to come console my parents like say somebody die and all of dem know me as pesin wey no dey take any drugs."

Finally Mubarak say e don write officially to NDLEA to come open and explain wetin happun to am and also e don consult lawyer wey go helep am follow up on di issue.

E say e spend plenti money from buying of forms to printing of election posters and e no go allow di case die like that.

No matter di outcome of wetin im dey pursue, di elections go happun dis weekend and Mubarak no go take part based on im ban.