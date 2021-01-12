NIN registration on phone: NIMC say BVN-NIN generation no complete till you visit enrolment centre

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC

National Identity Management Commission say pipo wey use di Bank Verification Number take generate di National Identity Number must still visit dia enrolment centre to complete dia NIN registration.

Tok-tok pesin of di commission wey follow BBC tok explain say dis new order apply only to dos wey neva come dia office before to register for di NIN but dey use di opportunity of di BVN record harmonization wit di National Identity Database.

Di commission say if pesin no come dia office, dem no go fit get access to di NIMC mobile app and di NIN-SIM integration no go dey valid.

Di NIN wey di Bank Verification Number generate go only dey valid afta dem don update am for di NIMC enrolment center.

Reason why dem need come dia office na to capture dia biometrics and take dia foto so dem fit register am on dia data.

Nigeria Communication Commission bin introduce new measure for mobile phone SIM users and part of am na compulsory update of valid National Identification Number [NIN].

For subscribers wey neva do registration for di National Identity Card, dis na di step by step guide on how to go about am.

Step 1

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC

Fill di NIMC Pre Enrolment online form for di NIMC portal https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng/loginForm.tpl.html.php

Put di correct informate for all di mandatory fields for di form.

Download and print your Pre Enrolment Slip.

Step 2

Submit Your Application

Waka enta di nearest NIMC Registration Centre wit any one of di following Original and Valid supporting documents.

For di Enrolment Center dem go direct you to one counter wia Enrolment Officer go verify all di details ontop your application.

If your application dey in order, Enrolment officer go guide you to proceed wit di capture of biometrics (ten finger prints and facial image) and you go collect di Transaction ID Slip as evidence of di transaction.

Step 3

Collect your NIN

Di normal time frame to get your National Identification Number (NIN) Slip na within 2 to 3 working days from di time wey you capture your biometric details for di enrolment centers.

Di issuance of NIN fit take longer time for some cases sake of validation of details for NIMC.