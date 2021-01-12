Stingy Men Association of Nigeria: SMAN App, ID Card plus oda 'tins' wey spring out sake of dis trend

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN) don enta anoda level as App don dey for men wey dey stingy and no dey ready to spend dia money on any woman.

Aside from di App wen don dey play store, oda groups don begin spring up sake of am.

Di Stingy Men Association of Nigeria first start as fun afta singer and producer, Don Jazzy tweet im own ID card and write say 'Registration complete'. Inside di tweet wey get more than 11,000 retweet, Don Jazzy write for im ID card say e be Head of di union.

More Nigerian celebs like Paul Okoye of former Psquare, Mr Eazi and some odas don dey use di trend to catch cruise. Even female celeb like Toke Makinwa also catch cruise for dis mata too.

But e be like say some Nigeria don begin take dis mata serious sotey dem don create App wia di so called 'members go take arrange dia identity card.

Stingy Men Association App, wetin e dey all about

Wia dis foto come from, odas

Many pipo dey surprise say di Stingy Men Association App don dey for Google play store on Androids phone.

As at di time of dis tori, di app don get about 10k downloads and 822 reviews. Di developer write say di app dey provide users with live chat plus video section.

Inside di live chat of di app, plenti users dey ask how dem go dey take dia ID card as members of di association while odas dey request for dia ID card.

Oda groups wen don spring out

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/DJ Spinall

Oda groups don also spring out sake of viral trend of Stingy Men Association of Nigeria and more still dey load..

Some women for Nigeria wey no dey happy with dis trend don also come out with Stingy Women Association of Nigeria (SWAN)

Oda men wen no count demsef as Stingy don come up with anoda group wey dem call Lavish Boys Association (LBA)

Anoda group wey also dey proud to dey spend dia money don spring and dem call demsef Generous Men Association of Nigeria (GMAN)

Nigeria singer Dbanj don also go ahead to form im own group wey e call Cheerful Giver Association of Nigeria (CGAN)