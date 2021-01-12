Nengi Hampson: Bayelsa goment clear 'confusion' over Blessing Eradiri face of Girl Child new appointment and di BBN reality TV star own

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa state government

Bayelsa State goment say no need for confusion as to who be di face of Bayelsa Girl child.

Dis one na as di Governor, Douye Diri honour di double first class graduate in law, Ms Ebizi Blessing Eradiri as di new face of Bayelsa Girl Child after im bin don also give former Big Brother Naija housemate Nengi Hampson di same honour.

Di Governor also give Nengi and di oda BBNAIJA housemate from Bayelsa, Trickytee appointment as Senior Special Assistants to di Governor for November 2020.

But as pipo dey wonder wetin Ms Eradiri appointment meand for di BBN reality star, Chief Press Secretary to di Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabrah tell BBC Pidgin say di goment never comot Nengi as di face of Bayelsa Girl Child as di goment fit give as many pipo as possible any title dem wan give depending on di sector dem wan emphasise.

"Nengi dey for di entertainment sector so she fit function for dat aspect, while Ms. Ebizi Eradiri dey for di education side. All na for dem to inspire and encourage girls for di state say dem fit become better in dia aspirations. E no good make pipo dey speculate or politicise evritin."

Alabrah observe say many pipo bin dey tok wen di governor bin recognise Nengi last year say im neglect Ms. Eradiri wey get first class but add say evri sector get potential and advantage and na for di goment to look into ways dem fit encourage pipo for dia different areas.