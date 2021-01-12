Diary Sow: How Senegal 'best student' disappear for France
France don open investigation to torchlight how di most talented Senegalese student wey dey study for one ogbonge school for Paris take disappear.
Diary Sow no return back to school afta di Christmas holidays and dis don cause panic for Senegal and France.
Many pipo describe her as "di best student for Senegal", as she don win plenty national academic prizes and she publish her first novel last year.
She be 20 years old and nobdy don see her since 4 January.
Senegalese wey dey live abroad don dey mobilise support to find her. Plenty French celebrities, including actor Omar Sy, also dey beg pipo for any information on her wia about for dia social media handles.
He retweet dis report:
Sow na second-year pre-university student for one Parisian high school Lycée Louis-Le-Grand, and she bin get scholarship for excellence.
"She dey punctual, very serious student, and di alert come quickly. Nobody see her, we no find her for her apartment" for di university residence for Paris, Henry Sarr, wey be member for di association of Senegalese students wey launch di appeal on social networks, tell AFP news agency.
One member of di Senegalese community for Paris Daouda Mbaye wey organize di distribution of leaflets to get informate about her waka tell AFP."Neither her parents, nor her friends, guardian or di embassy get any news about her.