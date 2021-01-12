Kwara women use FG conditional cash transfer N5,000 money to build schools
For several years, children for Onila and Agidingbi communities for Irepodun local government area of Kwara state no sabi wetin e mean to dey for inside modern classroom wey wey get basic amenities like chalkboard, books, tables and chairs, normal things wey schools suppose get to dey conducive for learning.
All dat change wen some women for di communities use di N5,000 wey goment dey give very poor pipo for di society to take hold body every month, decide to contribute part of di money to build schools for dia communities as di school dia children dey for very bad condition.
Video: Annette Arotiba, Gift Ufuoma