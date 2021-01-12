BBC International Podcast Competition: See how to apply

Application for first ever BBC World Service International Podcaster Competition don dey opened.

Di competition dey open for 2021 to pipo wey dey live for Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa

Di BBC dey find di most original, interesting and creative podcast idea ever wey go dey successful all ova di world. Di organization dey particular wit idea wey women fit relate wit.

Di competition open on 5th January and di closing date for submissions na 22 January 2021.

Wetin be Podcast:

Podcast na audio show wey you fit download and listen to anytime you like. Podcasts no get di wahala of traditional radio programmes.

Di audio fit dey long or short and e dey get very personal tone and many pipo fit listen to am wit dia headphones.

E fit dey about anything and e fit carry any format, from discussion to debate, informal chats to investigative journalism and documentaries.

Who fit apply:

Di competition dey opened to pipo wey be 18 years.

Applicants must dey dey live for Nigeria, Kenya or South Africa.

Employees of any BBC Group Company or di BBC no fit apply. Dia immediate family too no fit apply.

You no need to be professional to apply.

Pesin wey get 'commercial' podcast i.e. one wey dey make money through advertising and/or sponsorship, or wey any media organisation or other company dey fund no dey eligible to apply

How to apply:

Entrants must complete di online entry form for https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u64076462

Write summary of di podcast wey no suppose pass 50 words.

Write proposal wey no suppose pass 500 words wey go include di podcast title, format ideas and pipo wey go gada do di podcast.

Upload 2 minutes audio to explain why di entrant idea unique.

Entrants must write and record di pitch for English.

Di idea must dey original

Existing podcasts no dey eligible for entry.

Na only once you fit apply. Your first entry na im dem go accept any oda one na free mode e dey.

Wetin be di prize;