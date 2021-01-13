Lisa Montgomery Kansas: US Federal Government don execute [Lisa Montgomery] dia first female prisoner in 67 years

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Den go execute Lisa Montgomery in January 2021

Authorities for US, don execute one Kansas woman on Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother for Missouri and cutting di baby from her womb.

Dis na di first time in nearly seven decades wey U.S. goment don kill a female prisoner.

Dem confam, Lisa Montgomery wey be 52 years, die at about 1:31 a.m. afta she receive one lethal injection for federal prison complex for Terre Haute, Indiana.

She be di 11th prisoner to receive di lethal injection since July when President Donald Trump, wey support capital punishment, resume federal executions following 17 years without one.

"Di na bloodlust of a failed administration wey dem show tonight," Na wetin Montgomery's lawyer, Kelley Henry tok for statement. "Everybody wey join hand for di execution of Lisa Montgomery suppose dey feel shame."

Background tori of [Lisa Montgomery]

According to Lisa Montgomery half sister Diane Mattingly, Lisa grow up for bad household where her mama, Judy Shaughnessy and her boyfriend physical, psychological and sexual abuse Lisa.

Her lawyer say Lisa palava start wen di mama get her belle. di mama dey drink heavily throughout her pregnancy, and born Lisa with foetal alcohol syndrome. Multiple medical experts don give statements wey agree with dis diagnosis.

Apart from di heavy beating from di mama, Lisa experience sexual abuse from di mama new husband (her step fada)

According to interviews with Lisa half-siblings and odas di stepfather build one shed for one trailer where im, and e friends, rape and beat Lisa. Her mother also begin traffic Lisa, allowing handymen like electricians and plumbers to sexually abuse Lisa in exchange for work inside di house.

When she small, Lisa confide in one of her cousin, and tell am say di men go tie her up, beat her and even urinate on her afterwards.

[Lisa Montgomery] - Wetin be her crime?

One US appeals court bin lift stay of execution order on di only woman wey dey await federal death penalty for di kontri.

For 2004, Lisa Montgomery wey be 36 years old then strangle one 23- years old pregnant woman, Bobbie Jo Stinnett for Missouri before cutting di baby out of her womb and kidnap di pikin. Stinnett later bleed to death.

If dem go ahead wit her execution, Lisa go be di first female federal inmate wey dem go kill in almost 70 years.

Montgomery execution for don happun last month but dem put am o hold sake of say her lawyers catch covid-19.

Na im make dem reschedule her execution for January 12 by di Justice Department. But, her lawyers dey argue say di court no suppose state di date because a stay still dey ground.

One court gree wit her lawyers, and stop an order from di director of Bureau of Prisons wey schedule her death.

But on Friday, a panel of judges conclude say di director act undr di law, come gree say make her execution happun.

Montgomery legal pipo don tok say dem go file petition for for di judges to reconsider dia judgement.

Bonnie Heady be di last woman wey dey US goment go kill. Her execution happun inside gas chamber for Missouri in 1953, according to di Death Penalty Information Center.

Federal executions don dey on pause for 17 years before President Donald Trump order make dem begin am again last year.

If dem carry out di remaining executions, Mr Trump go be di first US president to overseen di most executions in more dan a century for di kontri.

Montgomery execution date be days before President-elect Joe Biden go enta office.