nrc.tps.ng: How to buy train ticket online for Nigeria wit your phone

Wia dis foto come from, NRC Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin wey wan use train travel across Nigeria from now on go dey use di NRC site

Di Nigerian Railway Corporation don reveal how pipo through internet fit dey buy train tickets to any location especially di Abuja-Kaduna wey be one of di busiest at dis time.

From now on, no need to queue for train station to buy ticket as anybody fit buy tickets from im house through di NRC site.

Na so Nigeria Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi announce as im tok say di Nigerian Railway Cooperation don launch website to start test bookings for pipo wey wan use train rides.

E don tay wey travellers from Abuja to Kaduna dey complain of di wahala dem dey go through to get ticket and advise goment to make things easier through internet.

See how to buy train ticket online for Nigeria

Pesin wey wan buy train ticket go visit www.nrc.tps.ng and pipo wey dey use android phones fit download di NRC e ticketing app through Google Store.

After pesin reach di site e go see wia to select location wey pesin wan go and from wia not forgetting which date di travel go happun.

After you don select finish you go now click 'Find my train' button wey dey di site and available trains and timings go pop up.

Wia dis foto come from, NRC Wetin we call dis foto, Place dey for pesin to put im details before dem sell ticket to am

From dia you go see new page wey you go put your name and password and pesin wey neva register go see wia to click to register.

After you press 'sign up' di site go carry you go wia you go put your email address, password, telephone number and date of birth. To put either voters card number or NIN dey optional.

Wia dis foto come from, NRC Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin wey dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna go select station and time before paying di money

After putting all di details di site go give you di chance to choose di particular train and time wey e want not forgetting seat number also.

Di final step, you go enter wia you go use your ATM card pay for di journey money.

How customers see dis move?

Bala Sani na pesin wey dey travel to Abuja from Kaduna every week and e tell BBC say dis new move make sense wella because e go stop all di fights wey dey happen for queue for train stations and also spoil di business of corrupt pipo wey dey take advantage.