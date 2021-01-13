Benue news: How 17-year-old girl set lover on fire for central Nigeria

Wetin we call dis foto, Elvis Chidinma Omah, before and after im ex girlfriend set fire for im house

Imagine you go sleep for night wrapped inside di arms of your lover, wit kiss and smile only to wake up wit second degree burn wey lead to your death.

Dis na di tori of Elvis Chidinma Omah, a patent medicine seller for Makurdi, di state capital of Benue state, north central Nigeria.

Elvis Chidinma Omahand one 17-year-old na two love birds and dem don dey do boyfriend and girlfriend nearly three years.

As each day pass dia love grow stronger sotey both of dem come take oath say dem no go eva leave each oda and dem go marry and grow old togeda.

But Esther hope begin to fade wen friends tell her say her bobo don go pay bride price on top anoda woman head for dia village.

Even though Omah deny di allegation, di 17-year-old no dey satisfy wit di explanation and her mission na to end di love tori by setting im house on fire.

Di fire wey kwench di flame of love

Wetin we call dis foto, Chdinma sitting room as fire catch am

Omah begin date di young woman about three years ago and tori be say na him be di first man wey disvirgin her.

According to wetin she tell police, di man bin promise her heaven and earth including marriage before dem take oath.

Di police tok-tok pesin Catherin Anene say from di kwesion wey dem ask her, she tell dem say dia love bin dey go on wella but later Omah come dey change tins for her.

She come cari belle for Elvis Chidinma Omah and tins come worse as e begin cari different girls for im house and wen night do, e go tell her to sleep for ground while di oda girls dem go dey bed wit am.

Sake of di love wey she get for Omah and on top say dem go marry, she tolerate everytin wey e dey do.

Later e come tell her to abort di first pregnancy, den di second one and den di third one- na afta dis wan she come vex come break up wit Elvis Chidinma Omah.

Di 17-year-old girl bin don write JAMB to begin put her life togeda and enta university wen Omah come again begin beg am say make she come back.

She refuse but afta several I beg, she come gree say she go come see am on Sunday, as she dey come na so she obtain fuel for 870 naira and matchstick.

She hide di fuel for di gate area come enta to see Omah.

Di deceit of a kiss

Wetin we call dis foto, Chidinma house from otside as Esther take burn am

Elvis Chidinma Omah bin just return back from dia villa for Nsuka for Enugu state to begin im normal hustle.

And di girl coming back to him house for Off Zaki Biam Street, Wadata area of Makurdi be like tin of joy.

She prepare beta food dem eat and jollificate and play togeda and she no show any sign say she still dey heartbroken.

Di girl tell tori pipo say afta dem make love and Omah sleep off, around 2 am on Monday, 11 January, 2021 she come spread di fuel for di entire room come set am on fire and run to one church.

Chidinma scream wake some of im neighbour wey rush to rescue am. By dis time di burns don plenti- dem come shaperly cari am go Federal Medical Centre but e later die on Tuesday according to di Benue Police Command.

Di police wey confam say Esther dey dia custody say dem go charge am go court afta dem conclude dia investigation.

For recent Weeks di number of lovers wey don burn demselves for Benue inside central Nigeria don pass be careful.