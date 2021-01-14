Donald Trump impeachment: Wetin go happun next for im political future

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American Senate go fit comot Donald Trump from office before Joe Biden take office?

Short answer no, but dem go fit run President Donald impeachment afta di inauguration of Joe Biden as di new president of di United States.

Dis dey come afta US Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnel bin tok for statement say "on top di kain rules, procedures and Senate precedents wen e dey di mata of presidential impeachment trials, e no dey possible say we go get fair or serious trial wey fit finish before dem swear in the President elect Joe Biden next week."

Some Republicans don point out say going on with di impeachment fit divide America even more and affect di work of Joe Biden to reunite di kontri.

Even sef Joe Biden don ask weda Senate ft run part-time trial for Trump, so dem go fit focus on oda tins like confirmation for im cabinet and legislation.

Although di impeachment no go fit hold wen im dey office (till next week) but afta wards two thirds of the Senate go need to vote in order to comot am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Currently both Republicans and Democrats get di same amount of seats for Senate so at least 17 republican senators go need to side with di democrats to make am happen.

If dem convict am under the article of impeachment, e mean say dem go need to vote again to block am make e no run for anoda elected office again, sometin wey im bin dey plan for 2024.

Na on Wednesday, Congress bin vote to impeach am for di the second time wen dem accuse am say na im use im mouth cause di kata-kata for Capitol Hall last week wey kill five pipo.