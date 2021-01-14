Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu biography, life and times

Wia dis foto come from, Center for memories

Tori comot on Wednesday say Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu don die.

Late Kanu die for one Lagos hospital at di age of 77, Lagos Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confam give tori pipo.

Dis na tori of who im be and wetin im achieve before im death.

[Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu]

Ndubuisi Kanu serve as military govnor for Imo state from March 1976 under di Obasanjo administration as military president.

Im bring in town planners to prepare better master plan for Owerri di Imo state capital. Im build roads for Owerri, expand number of LGA's for di state to 21.

Na im goment establish Imo Broadcasting Service wey later turn to Imo Broadcasting Corporation IBC.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Fenigbaja

Dem later transfer am to Lagos State as military govnor of di state for 1977 and end im tenure for July 1978. Pipo know am as pesin wey dey support democracy wella.

Dis show face after im retire from army e join dey tok against military rule unlike im former colleagues for army.

Kanu follow for army officers wey support make General Sani Abacha comot for seat as head of state during military goment for Nigeria.

Kanu follow fight during di Biafra civil war for Nigeria. E also serve as officer under di United Nations Interim Force for Lebanon.

Dem born Ndubuisi Kanu for Ovim, Isuikwuato local honey Area of Abia state for 1943. E go school for Methodist Primary School Enugu. E join Navy for 1962.

Kanu don marry three times and born ten pikins. Im last wife before im death na Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu.

For statement current Lagos State govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu say Kanu contribute well we'll to di development of Lagos State.