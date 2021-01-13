NECO Result 2020: How to check National Examination Council result or June-July online

Wia dis foto come from, NECO

Di result of di National Examination Council (NECO) June/July 2020 don come out.

Di Registrar of di examination body Professor Godswill Obioma for inside statement say candidates fit check dia results on NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng wit dia examination registration numbers.

With di new NECO Results system, candidates fit visit di Results portal to check their results using token.

Dem fit get di Tokens in two ways:

Create an account for neco.gov.ng, login-in and buy di token online using di payment options

Buy di token and share wit another candidate via email or printing it out.

Di number of candidates wey register for di examination na 1,221,447; 665,830 males and females.

Number of candidates wey sit for di examination na 1,209,992.

659,796 males wey represent 54.53% and 550,126 females wey representing 45.46%.