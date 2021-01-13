Uganda election 2021: Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine cry out as EU and US observers no go show

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bobi Wine, Uganda presidential candidate

Uganda opposition presidential candidate don raise alarm say less dan 24 hours to di kontri elections, US observers neva get accreditation.

On Thursday January 13, Uganda pipo go vote for presidential and parliamentary elections, but major opposition presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, say di goment first “refuse to invite EU Mission to come observe di election,” and now dem don also deny US accreditation.

Oga Wine yan dis one for post wey im do for Twitter in reaction to announcement wey di US ambassador to Uganda tweet say, as Uganda decide to delay more dan 75% of dia accreditation request dem don decide “not to observe,” di election.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Freedom of Association don express worry on top allegation say internet shutdown and blocking of access to social media platforms as di kontri dey prepare for di general elections.

Di join bodi say, “access to information and communication tools dey critical for fair, transparent and peaceful elections.”