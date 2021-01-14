NIN registration on phone: When be di deadline to link NIN to your SIM card

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC

Di deadline of di SIM integration with valid National Identity Numbers still remain di same as Nigeria Communication Commission say federal goment neva approve to extend di deadline.

On Wednesday, Nigerian Communications Commission tok say dem dey wait for advice from di goment concerning di deadline.

NCC also add say di last deadline wey goment bin announce still dey in force upon say pipo dey hala make dem extend or suspend di registration process.

Dis na afta dem extend go front di 30 December 2020 deadline for telecommunication operators to block those wey no register dia SIM cards wit di National Identification Numbers.

Wen be di deadline?

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami announce extension of di deadline from 30th December to 19th January 2021 for subscribers with di National Identification Number(NIN) and 19th February 2021 for subscribers without di NIN.

Meanwhile plenti pipo don dey call for deadline extension sake of di large crowds wey dey gada daily for di different offices of di National Identity Management Commission.

Di Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, say no approved deadline extension for now.

"Right now, apart from di recent information wey we don tok concerning di extension, no further update yet."

"Di information on dis mata na di one wey tok about wen we move di extension to January 19 for those weg NINs and February 9 for those wey no get."