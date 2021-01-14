Coronavirus: Why Australia wan kill dis US pigeon wey cross Pacific Ocean

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Authorities for Australia wan kill one bird wey travel across di Pacific Ocean land dia kontri sake of say e disobey di quarantine rules.

According to reports, di bird bin go missing during one race game for di US state of Oregon last year October before e show for Melbourne two months later.

But officials say di pigeon, wey dem name Joe, fit get "direct biosecurity risk" to Australia bird population and poultry industry.

Dem say dem go catch di bird and give am painless death.

One man wey dey live for Melbourne Kevin Celli-Bird say im see di bird for di back of im garden on di 26th of December.

"Di bird look very tired so I crush dry biscuit give am" im tell di AP news agency.

Some internet research wey oga Celli-Bird do show say di bird wey dey registered to one owner for Alabama, dem last see am during one pigeon race for di western US state of Oregon.

But afta tori of Joe appearance make headlines for Australia, officials contact oga Celli-Bird say dem dey concerned about di threat of infection.

Dem neva still catch di bird but di Department of Agriculture, Water and di Environment say dem go put am down because of di danger of infection to local birds.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Australian authorities say the pigeon probably travelled to Australia on a cargo ship (file photo)

One tok tok pesin for di department say regardless of im origin, any domesticated bird wey no meet dia import health status and testing requirements no dey permitted to remain for Australia.

Im say di only way to manage di possible outcome of bio-security risk na humane destruction of di bird.

E no clear how di bird take manage fly di 8,000-mile journey from di west coast of di US to southern Australia, but officials believe say e dey likely to don board a cargo vessel.

While e possible to legally bring pigeons enta Australia, di process dey difficult and fit cost tens of thousands of dollars, and for more than 10 years, no bird don dey legally imported from di US.