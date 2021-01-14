Bolu Akin-Olugbade: Some interesting facts about di Nigerian billionaire businessman

Wia dis foto come from, DELE MOMODU/TWITTER

Tori about di death of Nigerian businessman Bolu Akin-Olugbade, bin come as shock to many pipo.

According to report, im bin die of Covid- 19 complications on Wednesday, 13th January 2021 for one Covid- 19 isolation centre for Ikeja, Lagos state.

Many ogbonge Nigerians don enta social media to mourn di death of di 61 year old business man.

More than 1,000 pipo don die sake of Covid- 19 for Nigeria.

Until im death, Bolu Akin-Olugbade hold one big traditional title for Yoruba land, e be di Aare Onakakanfo of Owu Kingdom.

He also be di Chairman of Owu Empowerment Foundation Board.

Owu na one town for Ogun State, South West Nigeria.

Plenty gist dey about dis ogbonge billionaire wey like to keep im life private as e no be social media person.

Tori be say, im na man wey like im quiet life and e dey flex im money on wetin im like.

Facts about Prince Chief Bolu Akin-Olubade

One time Balogun of Owu Kingdom, Babatunde Akin-Olugbade na im be di papa of Bolu Akin-Olubade. Dem born am for April 2, 1956.

Im papa na rich business man wey fit afford to send im pikin to better school for im education.

EDUCATION

Chief Bolu attend Corona School and King's College for Lagos. He later travel go London to further im education for London University.

He get im Bachelor of Law from di University of London form 1975 - 1978. For im Master's Degree in Law, e go University of California where he get distinction for Corporate and International Business Transaction Law from 1980 - 1981.

Akin-Ogunbiade get PHD in Company Law from Cambridge University.

CAREER

Oga Bolu na successful lawyer and im business interest cover property development, construction, manufacturing, among others.

Until im death, Akin-Olugbade na di chairman of Bolu Akin-Olugbade Limited and Chairman GMT Limited.

INTEREST

Im like children, arts and culture, education, politics and philanthropy.

Report tok say di billionaire na great lover of Rolls Royce cars and e get like 10 of dem.