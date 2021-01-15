Stingy Men Association of Nigeria: Social media trend, app and how pipo dey relate wit SMAN

Wia dis foto come from, DON JAZZY/ DEBO MR MACARON Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian celebs like Don Jazzy dey make dis Stingy Men Association of Nigeria trend wella wit skits

Di Stingy Men Association trend don really catch fire dis week for Nigeria and even Ghana, afta some ogbonge celebs chook mouth for di mata.

Now social media influencers for Nigeria and many oda pipo dey use videos and fotos to spread di association message.

Di Stingy Men Association of Nigeria na new men movement and social media trend, wey be like something to create fun amongst social media users for di kontri.

For inside di form wey dem create, di association tok say dia motto na to stop to give money by any means of financial exploitation to di oda gender.

Dem promise not to dey financially committed to women wey dem no dey in relationship wit.

Singer and producer, Don Jazzy tweet im own ID card and write say 'Registration complete'. Inside di tweet wey now don get more than 11,000 retweet, Don Jazzy write for im ID card say e be Head of di union.

More Nigerian celebs like Paul Okoye of former Psquare, Mr Eazi and some odas don dey use di trend to catch cruise. Even female celeb like Toke Makinwa also catch cruise for dis mata too.

Checkout some of di trending videos for social media:

See comedy skit wey Debo Macaroni aka mrmacroni do ontop di Stingy Men Association trend.

Senator Dino Maleye dance to di Association song

Some sef do video of dia meeting