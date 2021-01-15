Coronavirus vaccine: NAFDAC declare say fake Covid- 19 vaccine don dey Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria Agency wey dey regulate Food and Drug mata, NAFDAC don alert di public of di circulation of fake COVID-19 vaccines for di kontri.

Di Director General of di agency Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye wey raise di alarm say NAFDAC neva approve any Covid- 19 vaccine and warn say dis fake vaccines fit cause sickness wey relate to covid for pesin body or more serious sickness wey fit lead to death.

She explain say di agency neva receive application from any Covid- 19 vaccines manufacturer yet and since di vaccine dey new dem must monitor di side effects.

NAFDAC rules on top di Covid- 19 vaccine

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) say dem neva receive any application from Covid Vaccine manufacturers, therefore di agency never approve any vaccines.

No company or corporation get right to order vaccines.

Any company wey dey manufacture vaccines if dem dey genuine must submit their application to NAFDAC.

No goment establishment or agencies fit order Covid vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if di vaccine don dey approved

Covid- 19 vaccine situation for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@FMOHNIGERIA

For late December 2020, Nigeria goment announce say di first phase of coronavirus vaccine go land di kontri by end of January, 2021.

According to di Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, technical working goup of di Ministry of Health dey work on which vaccine dey best for Nigeria and how dem go store am.

Di oga kpata-kpata of Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib during di weekly presidential taskforce briefing for Abuja for January announce say one hundred thousand doses of di Pfizer vaccine go land di kontri by end of January, 2021.

E say dis first dose go be for di frontline health workers, strategic leaders and and old pipo wit oda disease dem.

Im further yarn say for di second phase, Nigeria go take delivery of free 32 million doses of vaccine wey go be combination of all di available and approved vaccines for market.

And dis go only cover 20 percent of di population .

Im say for Nigeria to eradicate Covid-19 kpata-kpata, e gatz need vaccine wey go reach 70 percent of di total population.

40 percent of di population go get di vaccine for 2021 and di remaining 30 percent go get dia own for 2022.

Di minister say di total cost of additional vaccines get three components wey be di cost of buying di vaccine, and di cost of to take am to every part of Nigeria and di cost of di facility wey dem go keep am safe.

Im add say di PTF in collaboration wit di ministry of health, di Primary Health Care Development Agency and oda critical stakeholder dey finalise di moni wey di kontri go need to take buy di vaccine. E say for next couple of days di PTF go announce di main amount.

Wetin NAFDAC dey do about di vaccine

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di agency say dem dey discuss wit manufactures of candidate of COVID-19 vaccines concerning di potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), registration or licensing of their product as di case fit be.

Di agency assure applicants say if Phase 3 clinical data dey very convincing and robust with regards to safety and efficacy, and di vaccine don dey submitted to WHO for Emergency Use Listing, NAFDAC go welcome di application for Emergency Use Authorisation in Nigeria.

NAFDAC go use "Reliance" or "Recognition" to expedite Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for vaccines wey more matured regulatory authorities don approve.