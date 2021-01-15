Armed Forces Remembrance Day: See photos wey tell di story and how Nigeria dey celebrate

Nigeria goment set aside 15 January of evri year make all kontri pipo take remember military men and women wey don die inside Nigeria civil war wey end for 1970.

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmad Wetin we call dis foto, Boots, Caps and socks represent di soldiers wey don loss dia lives

On dis day dem showcase di lineup of boots and hats of Soldiers to represent di ones wey don die in service to Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari lay wreath alias flowers to honour di fallen heroes

As part of di tins to mark di day, every year, di president of di Kontri go lay flowers -wreaths- to honor di fallen heroes.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter- Femi Gbajabiamila Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari flanked by im vice president, Yemi Osibanjo (r) and oda members of di military and e cabinet

Also, leaders of Nigeria from di President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of di house of rep and di Chief Justice of Nigeria dey usually gather for Eagle Square for Abuja, Nigeria capital with oda Military personnel to observe parade wey dem dey organise to honour di Military men.

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo Wetin we call dis foto, Soldiers parade alongside di Grand Commander of di Armed Forces wey be di President to honor dia colleagues.

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmad Wetin we call dis foto, Di President and state governors across Nigeria go release doves as part of the commemoration ceremony