Armed Forces Remembrance Day: See photos wey tell di story and how Nigeria dey celebrate
Nigeria goment set aside 15 January of evri year make all kontri pipo take remember military men and women wey don die inside Nigeria civil war wey end for 1970.
On dis day dem showcase di lineup of boots and hats of Soldiers to represent di ones wey don die in service to Nigeria.
As part of di tins to mark di day, every year, di president of di Kontri go lay flowers -wreaths- to honor di fallen heroes.
Also, leaders of Nigeria from di President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of di house of rep and di Chief Justice of Nigeria dey usually gather for Eagle Square for Abuja, Nigeria capital with oda Military personnel to observe parade wey dem dey organise to honour di Military men.
Finally, di ritual of releasing doves to fly into di air na to commemorate di life of di departed soldiers and e also signify peace.