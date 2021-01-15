Coronavirus update: Latest guidelines for Africans wey wan travel go America

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN/TWITTER

America don release new guidelines for travellers wey wan enta di kontri by flight.

Di new guidelines go dey effective from January 2021.

For inside one document wey di US Center for Disease Control release for dia website, e say all air travellers wey dey travel go di kontri must provide negative Covid-19 test result or document wey show say dem don recover from di disease for pipo wey bin test positive.

Dis rule apply to all air passengers, from two years old wey wan travel go US, including US citizens and legal permanent residents.

Di agency also answer some questions pipo fit dey ask about di new travelling rules

When I go need to do test if I wan travel go US? And which kain test I suppose do?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

You go do test three days to wen your flight go depart go US. Make sure to dey tested with a viral test (NAAT or antigen test) to determine if you na now-now you catch COVID-19. Also make sure say you collect your results before your flight depart and get documentation of your results to show di airline.

What if I just recover from COVID-19?

You go fit travel instead with documentation of your positive viral test results and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official wey tok say you dey clear to for travel. Di positive test result and letter together dey referred to as "documentation of recovery."

Who dey check to make sure say pipo get negative test or documentation of recovery before dem enta plane to di US?

Di airline go confirm a COVID-19 negative test result or documentation of recovery for all passengers before boarding.

If I test negative before my flight, I need to get another test when I reach US?

CDC recommend say make travellers get tested 3-5 days after travel AND stay home or otherwise self-quarantine for 7 days after travel. Even if you test negative, stay home for di full 7 days. If you no do test again, e dey safe to stay at home for 10 days.

Dis order apply to all flights? Or just commercial flights?

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN/TWITTER

Dis order applies to all flights, including private flights and general aviation aircraft (charter flights). Passengers travelling by air into di US dey required to have proof of testing regardless of flight type.

Wetin go happun if my flight dey delayed and pass di 3-day limit for testing?

If your flight dey delayed before departure, you go need do di test again if di delay cause your test to fall outside di 3-day pre-departure testing period requirement.

If I dey connect through di US go another country, I go still need to do test?

Yes. Any flight wey dey enta di US, even if na for connection, go need do test before dem comot.

What if I don collect COVID-19 vaccine? I go still need submit negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19?