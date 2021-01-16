Coronavirus Update: UK wan close all travel corridors from Monday

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di UK wan close all travel corridors from Monday morning to protect dia kontri from di new strains of Coronavirus wey dem neva identify yet.

Di UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson dey tok dis one as di ban on travellers from South America and Portugal It comes as begin take effect from on Friday sake of concerns about one new variant wey dem identify for Brazil.

Boris Johnson tok say di new rules go dey in place until at least 15 February.

Di prime minister add say e dey "important" to take extra measures now wen day by day di kontri dey make serious effort to protect di population.

"Na because we get hope of di vaccine and di risk of new strains coming from overseas na go make us take additional steps now to stop those strains from entering di kontri"

"We go close all travel corridors from 04:00 GMT on Monday, afta dat arrivals to di UK go need to quarantine for up to 10 days, unless dem test negative afta five days."

About 1,280 pipo with coronavirus na im don die for UK within 28 days of positive test, making di total climb go up to 87,291.

Dis latest goment figure on Friday show anoda 55,761 new cases wey dem don report - up from 48,682 di day before.

Meanwhile, more than two million pipo around di world na im don die from di virus since di pandemic start, according to figure from John Hopkins University.

For now anybody wey wan fly enta di kontri from overseas must get to show proof of negative Covid test before coming.