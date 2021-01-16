WhatsApp: Messaging app extend new update deadline for users

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

WhatsApp don extend di deadline for dia two billion users to either accept dia updated terms and conditions or stop to use dia service.

Di original cut-off date before na 8 February, but users now get until 15 May to take action.

Dis na afta dem criticise di firm for sending notification, wey look like say dem dey suggest changes to di data wey dem go share wit dia parent company wey be Facebook.

Since di announcement and notifications comot from dia platform, millions of pipo around di world don begin download oda encrypted messaging apps like Signal and Telegram.

For one blogpost, WhatsApp say personal messages go always dey encrypted and go remain private. E add say di idea of sharing some user data wit Facebook no dey new, and dem no go expand am.

"Di update includes new options wey pipo go get to message a business on WhatsApp, and provide transparency about how we dey collect and use data,"na wetin dem tok.

For one of dia FAQ post earlier, WhatsApp explain say di data wey dem already share wit dia oda Facebook companies include: