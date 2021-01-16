TNOG: Wetin we know about di Shell and Total oilfield stakes wey Nigeria Company buy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Shell and Total don sell off dia stakes inside Nigeria Oil Mining Lease 17 oilfield.

Nigerian entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu wey im company buy di oilfield 45 per cent stake go now operate di oilfield on behalf of Nigerian goment wey still hold majority stake.

BBC tori pesin Kunle Falayi report say Elumelu TNOG Oil and Gas Limited buy Shell 30 per cent stake in OML 17 for $533m.

Di company also buy di stakes of Shell joint venture partners - Total 10 per cent and Agip Oil 5 per cent - giving dem total of 45 per cent ownership.

Shell bin dey operate OML 17 as joint venture between di three companies and di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation wey still holds 55 per cent stake ofdi oil field.

According to one statement by TNOG parent company, Heirs Holdings di field wey get estimate reserve of 1.2 billion barrels of oil, get di capacity to produce 27,000 barrels of oil per day.

Di decision of Shell to divest interest for di oilfield don attract rejection from di host communities inside Niger Delta. Di communities say di sale must not go through without input from dem.

For November 2020,di communities threaten to disrupt oil and gas operations inside di area if di goment no consult dem and put dia interests for di heart of di divestment.

Shell don dey operate inside Nigeria for ova 60 years and during dis period tension dey between di company and local communities.