Biden inauguration: Joe Biden to reverse Trump Travel ban, other policies after inauguration on Wednesday

Joe Biden - file image

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/ Getty

Joe Biden go sign up to a dozen executive orders on im first day as US president.

Biden team bin reveal details of a series of executive orders wey di US President-elect go quickly sign hours afta e don take office.

Dem reveal say part of di tins wey ẹ go do na to reverse some of di policies wey Donald Trump signed as president of di United States.

3 Tins Wey Biden Go do Immediately Afta Inauguration

  • First of all, Biden go make sure US join di Paris Climate agreement again - dis be a global pact on cutting carbon emissions.
  • Biden go reverse di controversial travel ban on a list of mostly Muslim-majority countries.
  • E go make am mandatory for pipo to wear masks on federal property and wen dem dey travel interstate to cut Covid-19 infections.

Although, Biden like Trump go fit use executive orders to bypass Congress on some issue, di $1.9tn (£1.4tn) coronavirus relief plan wey e announce early dis week go need Congress approval.

E go also need di lawmakers to approve di path to citizenship for millions of migrants wey no get documents.