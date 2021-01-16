Cameroon football, Why CAS cancel 2019 elections, why president Seidou to stay

Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, take decision afta long legal battle yesterday, cancel 2019 elections for Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot.

De decision land for night as Cameroon di host football for home based players today, and na de tok of football lovers.

Dis, especially as FIFA president Ifantino go visit president Biya as e dey Cameroon for CHAN opening ceremony.

Cameroon football for some time di play more na for court room, and dis na one of de many legal for battles weh deh don chop moni, spoil football for Cameroon.

Some football clubs bi contest 2019 election for Fecafoot say e no follow de correct process, file case for CAS.

De clubs weh deh win case for CAS bi wan make, CAS cancel de electio, make na executive for 2009 take over, but CAS no gree.

CAS rule for clubs dia favor cancel 2019 election and e mean say de whole executive, wit Seidou Mbombo Njoya as president get for leave de football house.

Also, Normalization Committee bi den get for take over for manage football like before, but no bi de case dis taim.

Why Seidou go stay

For decision CAS, say FIFA get right for take final decision on dis mata. CAS say for seka continuity, Seidou stay, correct de text wit respect for 2012 status, den organize elections and leave as soon as possible.