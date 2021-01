Uganda election results 2021: Yoweri Museveni beat Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine to win 2021 polls

Wia dis foto come from, Yoweri Museveni

Uganda long-time President Yoweri Museveni don dey re-elected, according to electoral officials, ontop accusations of vote rigging by im main rival Bobi Wine.

Mr Museveni win almost 59% of di vote, with Mr Wine wey come from behind with about 35%, di Electoral Commission tok.

Mr Wine, wey be former pop star, don earlier vow to provide evidence of fraud. Di Electoral Commission deny say vote-rigging happun for Thursday election.

Sabi pipo wey monitor di elections don criticise di government say dem block internet access.

Mr Wine say e go provide evidence of fraud once di internet don dey restored.

Dis result give President Museveni a sixth term in office.

Di 76-year-old - wey don dey power since 1986 - say e represent stability for di country.