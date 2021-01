Muhammad Buba Marwa: Biography of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Chairman

Muhammad Buba Marwa, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency [NDLEA] Chairman na di tear rubber oga of di agency wey dey fight drug brons and oda drug abuses inside Nigeria.

Marwa resume duty today for Abuja as di new oga of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency [NDLEA].

Buba Marwa say 'I dey concern sake of di rising number of drug users, wey be say inside 2018, an estimated 14.3 million Nigerians na dem find out say dey involved in drug abuse.'

According to him, most of dem de between 15 and 64 years old. Di former military governor of Lagos and Borno don vow to ensure reforms and expand di activities of di NDLEA.

He say di NDLEA under im watch go work to reduce di number of drug addicts and promise to improve di lives of di agency staff.

[Muhammad Buba Marwa Biography]

Mohammed Buba Marwa na on September 9, 1953 in Kaduna, Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria.

Im come form Michika Local Goment Area of Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria.

Buba Marwa bin attend di Nigerian Military School, Zaria and Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna.

Di Nigerian military officer later attend University of Pittsburgh, wia im get master's degree in International Relations, a master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

[Muhammad Buba Marwa Biography-Career]

Buba Marwa serve as military administrator of Borno State for 1992 under General Ibrahim Babangida as Head of State.

Marwa later become Lagos State military govnor for 1996 under late General Sani Abacha as Head of State.

After retiring from Nigerian army at di end of him term as Lagos State govnor, Brigadier General Marwa establish Albarka Airlines and di Buba Marwa Endowment.

In September, 2003, Buba Marwa give up him position of Chairman / Chief Executive Officer of Albarka Airlines.

In May 2007, di federal government of Nigeria withdraw di operating licenses of Albarka Airlines inside controversial circumstance, some say for political reasons.

In December 2006, Marwa announce say im go dey run for People's Democratic Party (PDP) primaries to become di party's candidate for President of Nigeria.

Him move no succeed and im give him support to Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, who later become president.

In 2007 im collect appointment as Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa.

Marwa then in 2011 become di Govership Candidate of Congress for Progressive Change, CPC for im Adamawa home state against di then current govnor Murtala Nyako.

Marwa decamped from Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress [APC] due to complaints of unfair treatment of his followers after im party CPC merged with ANPP and the ACN following di decamping of Govnor Nyako to di same party.