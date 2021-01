Ghana election petition hearing: Supreme Court dismiss NDC, John Dramani Mahama motion demanding EC to answer questions about how dem transmit, declare [Ghana 2020 elections] results

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Supreme Court of Ghana today dismiss motion filed on behalf of NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama which dey demand say de Electoral Commission go answer questions about how dem transmit and declare 2020 election results.

De NDC file last minute motion demanding de EC Boss Jean Mensa to admit to a number of errors including de role of National Communication Authority (NCA) in transmission of results.

But both lawyers for de Electoral Commission den President Nana Akufo-Addo oppose de application demanding de EC to answer some questions from de petitioner.

As part of day two of pre-trial hearing, de Court listen to de debates from Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata who argue say de motion be important to de petition dem file.

Lawyers on de other side suggest to de court say de NDC lawyer dey try use dis motion delay de election petition hearing, but Mr Tsikata no take dis accusation lightly.