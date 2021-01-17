Biden Inauguration : How to watch Joe Biden swearing in ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na just three days remain for di Inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice- President elect Kamala Harris to take dia oath of office before Oga Biden go officially move to di White House.

From Covid-19 protocols, to security concerns, to appearance from Lady Gaga, dis na eviritin you need to know about di big day.

Wetin be inauguration?

Di inauguration is na formal ceremony to marks di start of a new presidency, and e dey happun for Washington DC.

Na di day wey di president-elect go recite di presidential oath of office: "I do solemnly swear say I go faithfully execute di Office of President of di United States, and to work to di best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend di Constitution of di United States."

Once im use im mouth tok these words, Oga Biden go then take im place as di 46th president and di inauguration don complete (but dat no be all - celebrations go follow).

Kamala Harris go become vice-president once she takes di oath of office, wey usually dey huppun just before swear in di president.

When be Biden inauguration and how to watch?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

By law, inauguration day na 20 January. Di Opening remarks go start 11:30 EST (16:30 GMT dat one na 5:30pm Nigerian time) and na midday dem go swear in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Cable company DSTV go show di Inauguration live for BBC and CNN for Nigeria.

BBC channel 400 and CNN channel 401.

Afta di inauguration finish Oga Biden go move go White House later in di day - wey go be im home for di next four years.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Beyonce perform for Obama inaugurations

Which musician go perform?

In recent years, incoming presidents dey invite some ogbonge musician for di kontri. Even wit di pandemic, dis year own no go dey different.

Oga Biden and Madam Harris go dey joined by Lady Gaga - wey be strong supporter of di incoming president she even campaigned wit am sef days before di election. Lady Gaga go sing di national anthem and Jennifer Lopez go sing during di ceremony musical performance.

Afta dem swear Oga Biden, actor Tom Hanks go host 90-minutes of primetime television - na Covid-friendly replacement of celebrations typically before pipo for attend.

E go feature Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake and dem go broadcast across all major US networks and streaming platforms - apart from Fox News, wey be conservative network wey primarily support Oga Trump during im presidency.

Trump go attend?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Barack Obama bin dey dia wen dem swear in Donald Trump

Na custom for di outgoing president to watch as dem swear in di next in line, wey fit make things look awkward.

Dis year, di outgoing president no go show face for dia.

"For those of una wey dey ask, I no dey go di Inauguration on January 20th," Oga Trump tweet dis one on 8 January.

It comes shortly afta di president tok say e dey committed to an "orderly" transition of power to a "new administration" - na di closest him don tok publicly to conceding di race to Oga Biden.

Some of im supporters don already take am to anoda level sef, dem dey plan virtual "second inauguration" for Oga Trump di same day (and time) wey Oga Biden dey take office. More than 68,000 pipo tok on Facebook say dem go attend di online event to show their support for OgaTrump.

But Vice-president Mike Pence, don tok say e go attend.

When dem swear in Oga Trump, Hillary Clinton bin join her husband, former President Bill Clinton, for di inauguration - just two months afta her election defeat and bitter campaign against Oga Trump.

Only three presidents - John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson - na im don bone dia successor inaugurations, and none for di last century.

What about security?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Presidential inaugurations typically involve ogbonge security plans, not to tok of now, afta Trump supporters burst enta US Capitol on 6 January.

Di FBI don warn of armed protests for di state capitols across di US and for Washington DC for di days leading up to di inauguration, wey make officials to step up security and close off large sections of di city.