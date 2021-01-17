Dimeji Bankole: Former Speaker Nigeria House of Representatives, and daughter of Kebbi state govnor wedding fotos

Na Dimeji's mama welome di new bride to di family as tradition require

Former speaker of di Nigeria House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole don wed di daughter of Kebbi state govnor , Atiku Bagudu, and chairman APC Governor's forum.

Bankole and im first wife bin divorce sometimes in 2017.

Di couple tie di knot on Friday for Federal Capital Territory Abuja , follow by di traditional event to welcome di new bride to di Bankole's family on Saturday in Ogun state.

Aisha wed Dimeji, afta e divorce im first wife

Plenti big pipo attend di wedding wey has Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara as chairman