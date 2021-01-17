Bobi Wine: 'I dey worried about my life and dat of my wife' - Robert Kyagulanyi shout out after Museveni win Uganda 2021 election

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Bobi Wine say im dey represent di younger generation

Uganda main opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine don hala come out say e life dey for danger afta di Thursday election wey Yoweri Museveni win to rule for sixth term.

Bobi tell BBC say im dey 'worried for im life and dat of im wife' and later write for im Facebook and Twitter account say military still surround im house even afta di Thursday election don finish.

"E don reach four days since di military surround our home and place my wife and me under house arrest."

"Our food supplies finish and wen my wife try to pick food from di garden yesterday, di soldiers wey position for our compound block and assault her."

"Everyone including media and my party officials dey restricted from reaching me. Dem arrest MP Zaake Francis Butebi outside my gate as e wan come my house, soildiers beat am well-well, e dey Rubaga hospital now."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Soldiers seen near di home of opposition leader Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine wey be musician tell BBC say im reject di results of di election "with di disrespect wey dem deserve".

E sama accuse say plenti irregularities dey for di election but Museveni say di election na Uganda fairest ever vote.

Violence happun during campaign for di election sotey dozens of pipo die.

Even before di voting day, di goment shut down di internet. Election monitors condemn dis move.

One goment minister tell BBC on Saturday evening say dem go restore di internet service "very soon".

Wetin Bobi Wine tell BBC?

For one telephone interview with BBC, Bobi Wine wey be 38 years old say; " I dey worried about my life and di life of my wife".

E tok say dem no gree allow am to leave im house wey dey surrounded by security forces.

"Nobody dey allowed to leave or come inside our house. Also, all journalists - local and international - dey blocked from reaching me here at home," e tok.

Concerning wetin im party, National Unity Platform, fit do now, Bobi Wine tell BBC say "all options dey on di table now including but not limited to peaceful protest" but e add say e no dey call for violent insurrection.

Bobi wine don bin tok before say; "I go dey happy to share di videos of all di fraud and irregularities as soon as dem restore back di internet."

Wetin President Museveni tok?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, President Yoweri Museveni say epresent stability

Di result give President Museveni, wey be 76 years old and don dey in power since 1986, five more years as president.

Afta dem declare am winner, President Museveni reject di claims of fraud and e describe di election as likely to be "di most cheating-free election" in di history of di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Museveni supporters celebrate in di capital Kampala after di dem announce di election

President Museveni also sama accuse say anoda kontri for di region send "agents to come chook mouth for our politics".

"We no go tolerate foreign pipo wey dey chook mouth of our politics, we no want foreigners to dey interfer for our affairs. If foreign interference na source of wealth then Africa for don be di richest kontri for di world."

Di president supporters come out for streets of di capital, Kampala, on Saturday to celebrate im victory.

Wetin Election monitors tok?

During di time wey dem dey announce di final result on Saturday, di Electoral Commission tok say di vote dey peaceful, with turnout of 57% of di almost 18 million registered voters.

But di EU, United Nations and several rights groups don raise concerns. Aside from one African Union mission, no major international group monitor di vote.

Di AU neva make any comment for now.