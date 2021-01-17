Covid-19 symptoms: How to tell di difference between Malaria and Coronavirus

Covid-19

Nigeria Ministry of Health don begin dey alert di kontri citizens about di difference between Covid-19 and Malaria.

Di Health Ministry post for dia social media handle to educate Nigerians say Covid-19 no be Malaria and both disease dey cause by different organism plus get different mode of transmission.

Dis na as di number of coronavirus cases inside di kontri dey increase more - as di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) record 1, 598 new cases yesterday making di total number of Covid-19 cases to climb to 108,943.

Even though Covid-19 dey worry, di kontri still dey battle with Malaria wey di symptoms dey also like coronavirus.

Difference between Covid -19 and Malaria

According to Nigeria Ministry of health, Covid - 19 and Malaria na two different diseases wey dey share similar symptoms like fever, headache and fatigue.

  • E dey take 2-14 days for Covid-19 symptoms to appear, while dat of Malaria dey appear within 10-15 days.
  • Malaria na parasitic infection spread by Anopheles mosquitoes and humans dey get am if di infected mosquito bites dem, while Covid-19 dey spread by respiratory droplets wey we breathe in through our nose or our mouth.
  • Malaria fevers dey cyclical, dat one mean say e dey happun at predictable times based on which strain of malaria pesin catch but fevers wey Covid-19 cause no dey occur in cycles.

Symptoms of Malaria

According to Mayo Clinic, malaria infection get di following signs and symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Headache
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Muscle pain and fatigue

Other signs and symptoms fit include:

  • Sweating
  • Chest or abdominal pain
  • Cough

Symptoms of Covid-19

According to di Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Pipo, Covid-19 get wide range of symptoms wey dem don report-ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness;

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Fatigue (Tiredness)

Mayo Clinic add say early symptoms of Covid-19 fit include loss of taste or smell. Den di CDC and Mayo Clinic continue to list oda symptoms wey include;

  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Chills
  • Runny nose

CDC add say dis list no include all possible symptoms and dem go continue to update di list as dem learn more about Covid-19.