Covid-19 symptoms: How to tell di difference between Malaria and Coronavirus
Nigeria Ministry of Health don begin dey alert di kontri citizens about di difference between Covid-19 and Malaria.
Di Health Ministry post for dia social media handle to educate Nigerians say Covid-19 no be Malaria and both disease dey cause by different organism plus get different mode of transmission.
Dis na as di number of coronavirus cases inside di kontri dey increase more - as di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) record 1, 598 new cases yesterday making di total number of Covid-19 cases to climb to 108,943.
Even though Covid-19 dey worry, di kontri still dey battle with Malaria wey di symptoms dey also like coronavirus.
Difference between Covid -19 and Malaria
According to Nigeria Ministry of health, Covid - 19 and Malaria na two different diseases wey dey share similar symptoms like fever, headache and fatigue.
- E dey take 2-14 days for Covid-19 symptoms to appear, while dat of Malaria dey appear within 10-15 days.
- Malaria na parasitic infection spread by Anopheles mosquitoes and humans dey get am if di infected mosquito bites dem, while Covid-19 dey spread by respiratory droplets wey we breathe in through our nose or our mouth.
- Malaria fevers dey cyclical, dat one mean say e dey happun at predictable times based on which strain of malaria pesin catch but fevers wey Covid-19 cause no dey occur in cycles.
Symptoms of Malaria
According to Mayo Clinic, malaria infection get di following signs and symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Headache
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle pain and fatigue
Other signs and symptoms fit include:
- Sweating
- Chest or abdominal pain
- Cough
Symptoms of Covid-19
According to di Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Pipo, Covid-19 get wide range of symptoms wey dem don report-ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness;
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Fatigue (Tiredness)
Mayo Clinic add say early symptoms of Covid-19 fit include loss of taste or smell. Den di CDC and Mayo Clinic continue to list oda symptoms wey include;
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Chills
- Runny nose
CDC add say dis list no include all possible symptoms and dem go continue to update di list as dem learn more about Covid-19.