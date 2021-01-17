Covid-19 symptoms: How to tell di difference between Malaria and Coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria Ministry of Health don begin dey alert di kontri citizens about di difference between Covid-19 and Malaria.

Di Health Ministry post for dia social media handle to educate Nigerians say Covid-19 no be Malaria and both disease dey cause by different organism plus get different mode of transmission.

Dis na as di number of coronavirus cases inside di kontri dey increase more - as di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) record 1, 598 new cases yesterday making di total number of Covid-19 cases to climb to 108,943.

Even though Covid-19 dey worry, di kontri still dey battle with Malaria wey di symptoms dey also like coronavirus.

Difference between Covid -19 and Malaria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

According to Nigeria Ministry of health, Covid - 19 and Malaria na two different diseases wey dey share similar symptoms like fever, headache and fatigue.

E dey take 2-14 days for Covid-19 symptoms to appear, while dat of Malaria dey appear within 10-15 days.

Malaria na parasitic infection spread by Anopheles mosquitoes and humans dey get am if di infected mosquito bites dem, while Covid-19 dey spread by respiratory droplets wey we breathe in through our nose or our mouth.

Malaria fevers dey cyclical, dat one mean say e dey happun at predictable times based on which strain of malaria pesin catch but fevers wey Covid-19 cause no dey occur in cycles.

Symptoms of Malaria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

According to Mayo Clinic, malaria infection get di following signs and symptoms:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle pain and fatigue

Other signs and symptoms fit include:

Sweating

Chest or abdominal pain

Cough

Symptoms of Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

According to di Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Pipo, Covid-19 get wide range of symptoms wey dem don report-ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness;

Fever or chills

Cough

Fatigue (Tiredness)

Mayo Clinic add say early symptoms of Covid-19 fit include loss of taste or smell. Den di CDC and Mayo Clinic continue to list oda symptoms wey include;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Chills

Runny nose