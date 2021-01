Covid-19 cases in Ghana today: Ghana record new strain of Covid-19 as infections rise catch 200 new cases daily

Wia dis foto come from, NAna Akufo Addo

Ghana scientists discover new variant of Covid-19 after genomic sequencing show say de virus enter de country.

President Akufo-Addo reveal say dem find de new strain inside passengers who arrive for de aiport.

"Recent genomic sequencing wey wana scientists do de prove say some passengers who arrive test positive for de new COVID-19 variant" President Akufo-Addo reveal.

Ghana health officials isolate de infected passengers but dem start dey do contact tracing among de general population sake of some of dem attend parties, weddings, funerals den tins wey dem no observe Covid-19 safety protocols.

Coivd-19 cases for Ghana start dey see sharp increase as health officials dey record 200 cases daily.

According to Prez Akufo-Addo, de number of patients who dey ICU rise from 18 to 120 who dey inside critical condition.