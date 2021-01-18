Jubril Martins-Kuye: life and times of Nigeria former minister of commerce wey die

Wia dis foto come from, @dabiodunMFR

Nigeria former Minister of Commerce, Jubril Martins Kuye don die.

Ogun State govnor, Dr Dapo Abiodun confam am for im social media page wen e send im condolence message to express im shock ova di news of Oga Martins-Kuye death.

Im say di foremost businessman and politician breathe im last on Sunday.

"We take solace in di sacrifices im make to Nation-building as a Chartered Accountant, Industrialist, Senator and Minister at different times.", he add.

Who be Jubril Martins-Kuye and wetin to know about di former Minister before im death

Dem nominate Martins-Kuye as minister of Commerce and Industry for March 2010 by Acting President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dis nomination bin cause gbas-gbos as im bin no dey on di list of ministerial nominees from Ogun State wey di then Governor Gbenga Daniel submit.

Some leaders of di PDP state chapter write petition dey protest di nomination to di national PDP chairman, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

As im assume office on 6 April 2010 Martins-Kuye immediately call for 100% improvement for di quality of implementation of di kontri budget

E also call for expenditure on programmes and projects wey go impact directly on di living standard.

Before im appointment as di kontri Minister of commerce, President Olusegun Obasanjo bin appoint am as Minister of State for Finance for June 1999 during di first term and e serve until 2003.

During im tenure as Minister of State for finance, dem close down Savannah Bank for February 2002; one controversial move wey im tok say na sake of say dem no comply wit regulations.

For July 2002, as Minister of Finance, e announce say Nigeria GDP don grow by 4% annually by di World Bank estimate, di highest rate for ten years.

Martins-Kuye bin be di candidate of di People's Democratic Party (PDP) platform wey contest to be governor of Ogun State for 1999, but im no win.

Dem born Martins-Kuye on 16 August 1942 for Ago Iwoye, Ijebu constituency of Ogun State

Im study sociology for di University of Ibadan (1965-1968) and then Economics for di Harvard University Business School, wia im graduate for 1983. Martins-Kuye later become qualified as Chartered Accountant.