NIN Registration centres in Abuja: How to check if your NIN don successfully link to your MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile SIM

Nigeria goment announce January 19 as deadline for Nigerians wey don get National Identification Number to update dia SIM wit dia NIN.

For mobile subscribers wey neva register for National Identification Number, di deadline to update dia SIM wit NIN na 9 February.

As di deadline dey approach see ways to know if you don successfully link your NIN to your SIM.

To know if you don link your NIN to your MTN line

Di Network dey ask im subscribers to dial *785#

Afta you dial dis USSD code, e go give you option to imput your NIN.

Afta you don put di 11 digit numbers. E go later bring message to say you dem don "successfully" receive your NIN.

Note say na di National Identity Management Commission go verify di NIN wey you submit to your network.

If you no dey sure if you don link your NIN to your MTN SIM before, you fit try am again until you see the message wey say e don dey successful.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

To know if you don link your NIN to your Glo line

Glo network providers go send you message say dem don "successfully" receive your NIN.

If you bin update your NIN via text message to 109, dem go reply di message to tok whether e don dey successful or not.

If you also dial *109#, dem go ask you to enta your 11 digits NIN Number and afta, you go receive "Successful" message .

Again, you fit try am more than once if you no dey sure whether you don link your NIN to your Glo line before.

To know if you don link your NIN to your 9mobile

Dial *200*8#

E go bring two options whether you wan verify if you don link your NIN to your 9mobile SIM or you just want link am.

Press 1 and send to verify.

E go later bring message to show you whether you don successfully link your NIN to di SIM.

To know if you don link your NIN to your Airtel

If you don link your NIN to your Airtel line dialling *121*1#.

Dem go send you message say you don successfully load your 11 digits NIN and dem go get back to you afta verification from NIMC.

If you no receive dis message, you fit retry am until you see di message to show say you don successfully submit your NIN to update your Airtel SIM.