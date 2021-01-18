House of rep on school resumption: See states where schools no go resume on January 18

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/FACEBOOK

Even though Federal government for Nigeria give go ahead for schools to resume today all across di kontri, some states say schools go still remain closed.

On 14 January, Nigeria Federal Ministry of Education say dem do comprehensive appraisal of di coronavirus situation for Nigeria and serious consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students before dem agree to give go ahead for di schools to resume.

For di statement wey ministry of Education release, dem add say dem go constantly review all dis measures wey school must follow for dia reopening and advise teachers, school administrators and oda stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.

But even though di federal goment don okay resumption of schools, lawmakers for di kontri House of Representatives don frown at di idea.

Prof Julis Ihonvbere, for statement on Saturday, on behalf of di house committee on basic education, oppose di Monday resumption date as di house question if di kontri truly dey prepared for school resumption.

States where school resumption dey on hold

Edo state: Edo State Government suspend school resumption down to all educational institutions for di state including tertiary institutions.

Di government note say dem go review di directive on February 1, 2021, wen dem go evaluate di outcome of efforts to check di spread of coronavirus.

Secretary to di State Government, Osarodion Ogie wey tok dis one for statement, say di state government dey take drastic measures to limit di spread of di virus and protect lives and livelihoods for di state.

Kaduna state: For Kaduna, di state government also annonce say make all schools within di state remain closed until further notice.

Di state permanent secretary, ministry of education, Phoebe Sukai Yayi, add say dis directive include federal institutions and dem go announce date for resumption afta di government access di situation.