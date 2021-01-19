Waje: Ric Hassani picture di Nigerian musician post for social media dey make pipo tok - See wetin you need to know about am

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram?@officialwaje

Waje post picture on Tuesday wey dey make social media to scratch head on top wetin dey happun.

For di picture she snap with musician Ric Hassani and post for social media wia she dey laugh, she write "It is time".

Pipo start to dey wonder wetin dey happun, wen singer Omawumi and actress Mercy Johnson Okojie start to dey post congratulation message.

Music or wetin?

E never clear wetin di picture mean. Although some pipo reason say na music collabo dem wan do.

But wen BBC Pidgin reach out to her team, dem say "big announcement dey comot soon." Waje, herself tok say, "I no wan tok about am now, but I dey very happy."

Wetin Ric Hassan tok?

Ric Hassani no do like say e sabi wetin dey happun. E post for Twitter say, "More pipo don dey sabi me for street as I dey waka, nna abeg wetin happen? Abi my sextape don come outside? Please wetin de happen this morning?"

Who be Ric Hassani?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagrma/@richassani

Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu wey dey popularly known as Ric Hassani no be Johnny just come.

For 2017, di music artiste blow wen im comot with di song "Gentleman" and follow dat one with Believe, Number One and Marry You.

Im don work with artistes like Falz, Olamide, Chike and Johnny Drille.

Im dey mostly popular on top say e dey like to release love songs.

Later dat year, im comot with im first album wey im call, The African Gentleman.

And for 2019, drop im EP, Love & Christmans.