Akeredolu give herdsmen seven days to leave Ondo forest, ban night-grazing for di state

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, don give seven days ultimatum to herdsmen to immediately comot from forest reserves within di state.

Di governor give dis order because of di high rate of kidnapping and crime inside di state.

E add say im administration no go fold dia arms and allow some few individuals to turn di state into home for criminals.

"Today we don take major steps to address di root cause of kidnapping, in particular, and oda bad-bad activities detailed and documented for security reports, di press and debriefings from victims of kidnap cases in Ondo State.

"Dis unfortunate incidents dey traceable to di activities of some bad elements wey dey pretend as herdsmen. Dis criminals don turn our forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating for ransom and carrying out oda criminal activities."

Governor Akeredolu say as im be Chief Law and Security Officer of Ondo State, na im constitutional obligation to do everything lawful to protect di lives and property of all residents inside di State.

Sake of di crime wey dey happen, e issue di following orders:

Herdsmen need to vacate all Forest Reserves for di state within di next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January, 2021.

Night-grazing don dey banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction dey take place for night.

Movement of cattle within cities and highways don dey prohibited.

Under-aged grazing of cattle now dey against di law

Di governor say dia decision to guarantee safety of lives and property within di State go remain di utmost as dem don direct security agencies to enforce di ban.