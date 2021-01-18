Resumption of school in Nigeria: Kano, Ekiti, Lagos Rivers, Abuja and oda states wey reopen classes today - See how dem do am

Wetin we call dis foto, Students in Abuja sit in classroom as schools resume

Schools across Nigeria resume today afta goment give di green light for classes to begin even as di kontri dey tackle second wave of Covid-19.

Even as some states give go ahead, states like Edo and Kaduna say make schools still remain closed.

But for states like Lagos, Ekiti, Rivers, Kano, Jigawa Sokoto, Abuja, students go back to school today.

Lagos

Although di second wave of Covid-19 palava bin make goment delay di reopening of schools, schools don resume as goment don give dem permission to reopen.

Though di resumption witness very low turnout for some schools, yet some parents and students say dem dey happy say school don resume.

For schools wey BBC Pidgin visit, dem enforce wearing of nose masks and washing of hands for di entry point, but dey turn back students wey no get nose mask.

Some private schools switch to two sessions per day system wia some students go come school in di morning while others go resume in the afternoon to maintain social distance.

But some goment schools no fit maintain social distancing for dia classrooms as di students jampack inside class.

University of Lagos and some oda high institutions for Lagos dey dey use online schooling begin di new session.

Ekiti

Ekiti State Government bin direct public and private schools for di state to re-open for di second term of di 2020/21 session from Monday 18th January 2021.

Dis one na as goment also relax di curfew wey bin dey from 8 pm to 6 am. Restriction of movement now go begin from 10 pm and end by 6 am daily.

Goment also say dem go begin testing of teachers and students in public schools across di state.

Dem advise Private School Administrators to follow Covid-19 protocols, ensure di provision of gadgets and equipment for safety measures as schools wey no comply go dey closed down indefinitely.

Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa-Ibom

Primary and secondary schools for Delta State resume academic activities today in accordance wit di federal goment directive for schools to resume.

But schools for Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States resume last week Monday 11 January 2020 while schools for Rivers State don resume since 4 January, 2020 and dem dey do morning and afternoon sessions as a way to manage crowd for schools so dem go maintain physical distancing.

All students and teachers dey expected to observe all Covid-19 prevention protocol wey include compulsory wearing of face-mask and for schools to make provisions for pipo to wash dia hands wit soap and water as dem dey enter di school premises.

While students for Rives State University and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education don already resume since 4 January 2020, students for University of Port Harcourt go resume on 1 February, 2020.

For Edo State, di state goment never tok wen schools go resume as schools dia no resume wit odas wey resume academic activities today.

Wetin we call dis foto, Student dey wash hand inside school premises as schools resume

Abuja

Some schools for Abuja and parts of Nasarawa state resume wit strict adherence to di Covid -19 Safety protocol.

BBC Pidgin monitor some school across di two neighbouring states and students comply as dem wear dia nose masks to prevent di spread of di virus.

For Gifted and Talented School, Karu Extension, dem make sure dem check di temperature of di students before dem enta inside di school compound.

Di school also get wash hand basin for different strategic location of di school.

Wetin we call dis foto, Bayero University students siddon as dem wait for lectures to show face on first day of school resumption

Kano, Jigawa and Sokoto

Schools for Kano, Jigawa and Sokoto wey dey northern Nigeria don resume afta dem shut down late last year over covid 19 and insecurity.

For di schools wey BBC visit for Kano state, di students say dem dey happy to come back school after dem spend di majority of last year for house.

Our reporter observe say Covid-19 precautions no tight like last year wen schools resume for August and for Bayero University, plenti students show face though dem complain say nothing much happun as many lecturers no show face.

Wetin we call dis foto, School children go back to school in Kano as schools resume

Dis one na as di Nigerian Governors Forum on Monday say dem go meet on Wednesday to chook eye inside di mata of di second wave of di pandemic as schools dey reopen across di country.

Inside statement by di spokesman Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, di Governors forum say di way di second wave of di global pandemic take serious na cause of concern to dem.

Nigeria number of new cases don rise in recent weeks, di kontri don cross di 100,000-mark for total infections.