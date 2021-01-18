US Capitol on lockdown: Capitol building inside Washington shut because of 'security threat' days to Biden inauguration

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US Capitol on lockdown sake of external security threat' police tok.

Di Capitol building inside Washington DC dey on lockdown because of security threat, two days before dem go inaugurate Joe Biden as US president.

Supporters of President Trump bin attack di Capitol, wey be home to di US Congress on 6 January, leaving five pipo dead.

Reporters for di scene say one emergency announcement say play and rehearsal for Mr Biden inauguration don dey suspended.

Security dey tight, with thousands of National Guard members wey dem don deploy.

Eyewitnesses report about smoke near di Capitol. Di Washington DC fire service tok say dem don respond to one fire nearby wey dem finally quench

One alert informate wey dem share give Capitol staff tok say di complex dey on lockdown, with no-one allowed in or out.

All 50 US states and di District of Columbia (DC) dey on alert for possible violent protests, ahead of oga Biden inauguration on Wednesday.

Di FBI don warn of possible armed marches by pro-Trump supporters across state capitols.