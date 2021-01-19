Covid-19 in Nigeria: Nigeria government release 10bn for local vaccine production

Nigeria Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire say di Federal Government don release 10 billion to support domestic vaccine production.

Di minister say di government dey explore di option of local production of di vaccines as dem don begin negotiate wit di producer.

Im tok dis one for Monday briefing by di Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.

Di first set of Nigerians to get di Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine go get dia first shot for March 2021.

Nigeria dey expect to take delivery of 100 thousand doses of di Pfizer vaccine for end of January.

Di vaccine na donation from di Covax facility and di aim na to try slowdown and interrupt di transmission of di virus for di kontri.

Oga kpata-kpata of National Primary Health Care Development Agency,( NPHCDA) Faisal Shuaib bin announce say dis first batch no be for everibodi.

Who dis vaccine go reach?

Health workers wey dey work for isolation and treatment centres across Nigeria go be di first pipo to take di vaccine.

Strategic leaders.

Oda frontline workers like immigration officers dem for Airport.

Some Police and customs officers dem.

Pipo wey dey work for Covid lab.

Old pipo wey don reach fifty years and above.

Pipo wey no old but get serious sickness wey dey quick kill.

How much di vaccine go cost

Dis first batch of vaccine dey free for everyone. Pesin no gatz pay moni to get immunised, according to di Nigerian government.

Dis na becos goment no pay shishi for di vaccine as dem get am as donation from di Covax facility.

Nigeria also dey hope to purchase more vaccine doses just like oda African kontris lie South Africa wey don pay to get one million doses of di vaccine to immunise dia citizens.

Any oda vaccine go enta Nigeria?

Yes. Nigerian goment dey yarn wit China, Russia and oda pipo dem to get about 42 million doses of anoda different kind of Covid-19 vaccine.

Di NPHCDA wey dey in charge of di vaccine go introduce di vaccine in four phases.