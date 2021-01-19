Latest update on coronavirus in Ghana: China doctors arrive for Ghana to help local doctors fight Covid-19 pandemic

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Doctors dey encourage coronavirus patient for China

Doctors from China arrive for Ghana to help de country fight against spread of Covid-19.

De eleven member medical team according to Leader of de medical team, Zhuang Shaohui tell Xinhua News Agency say dem get experience as frontline doctors who help China deal plus de coronavirus situation.

He explain say 'dem get relevant experiences plus de local doctors go help dem understand better ways dem go take control de pandemic."

Mr Zhuang Shaohui add say some three medical specialists on dema team get de experience to fight de pandemic for China, sake of that dema practical experience go work for Ghana.

Covid-19 cases for Ghana start dey rise as de country start dey record 200 new cases daily.

Prez Akufo-Addo reveal say Ghana scientists discover new variant of Covid-19 after genomic sequencing reveal say de virus enter de country.

Dem find de new strain inside passengers who arrive for de Kotoka Internal Airport.

"Recent genomic sequencing wey wana scientists do de prove say some passengers who arrive test positive for de new COVID-19 variant" President Akufo-Addo reveal.

Ghana health officials isolate de infected passengers but dem start dey do contact tracing among de general population sake of some of dem attend parties, weddings, funerals den tins wey dem no observe Covid-19 safety protocols.