Bobi Wine arrest: Robert Kyagulanyi tweet picture of imsef, wife and young child wey hook with am - See oda tins e don tok afta di Uganda 2021 election from 'house arrest'

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@HEBobiwine

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine don tweet one picture of imsef, im wife and who e say be 18 months old baby wey hook with dem under 'house arrest' six days afta di presidential election wey di kontri Electoral Commission say President Yoweri Museveni win.

Dis go be di latest tweets from Bobi Wine, inside di sixth day wey e don spend for house, surrounded by security afta di election.

For di tweet e post, e say:

"Day Six under house arrest and we still dey stuck here with dis 18 month old baby wey come visit her auntie(my wife) before dem raid and surround us. Dem no allow her dad to come meet her. We don run out of food and milk. No one dey allowed to leave or enta our compound." E tok.

Na on Saturday, Uganda long-time President Yoweri Museveni become re-elected, according to electoral officials.

Mr Museveni win almost 59% of di vote, with Mr Wine wey come from behind with about 35%, di Electoral Commission tok.

But Bobi Wine don lay angry accusations of vote rigging.

Afta dem declare am winner, President Museveni reject di claims of fraud and e describe di election as likely to be "di most cheating-free election" in di history of di kontri.

President Museveni also sama accuse say anoda kontri for di region send "agents to come chook mouth for our politics".

"We no go tolerate foreign pipo wey dey chook mouth of our politics, we no want foreigners to dey interfer for our affairs. If foreign interference na source of wealth then Africa for don be di richest kontri for di world." E tok.

Wetin Bobi Wine don tok from under 'House Arrest'?

Bobi Wine first tweet on January 15 say dem dey under 'siege' and say di military don jump over di fence and take control of our home.

E later tweet say, "None of di military intruders dey tok to us. We dey serious trouble. We dey under siege."

Wia dis foto come from, Helen Oyibo

Bobi Wine Admin on 17th of January, di fourth day, of im being locked inside announce say dem don run out of food.

"We don run ou tof food supplies and wen my wife try to pick food from di garden yesterday, soldiers inside for our compound block and assault her." E tweet.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@HEBobiwine Wetin we call dis foto, Soldiers station for Bobi Wine house

On di 18th day, admin again tweet say military and police raid dia party offices for Kampala.

Wia dis foto come from, Helen Oyibo

On Monday, 18th of January, e tweet say di soldiers no allow di US Ambassador to Uganda to come visit am.