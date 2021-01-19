NIMC registration deadline: NIN link for MTN, Airtel, Glo, Etisalat sim cards and wetin go happun afta deadline

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di deadline for subscribers with di National Identification Number (NIN) to link am with dia mobile number na 9 February, 2021.

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and di Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami bin give until December 30, 2021, for subscribers to update dia details or risk blocking of dia lines. Dem later extend dis date to 19 January, 2020.

However di new date [NIMC deadline] now na 9 February, wey be anoda extra three weeks from today for those wey no get NIN..

Oga Pantami wey tok dis for im tweet dis say di process still continues.

Tori be say NIN-SIM linkage deadline of 19 January na for those wey already get NIN, that means those wey already dey registered with di NIMC.

February 9th, na for those wey no get NIN, that means those wey dey yet to register with di NIMC.

Most Nigerians don dey beg goment to extend di deadline but goment Neva tok anything about di extension.

If dem no shift Di deadline, e fit get effects on Di kontri economy. According to figures from National Bureau of Statistics, telecom sector don contribute 31.8 trillion naira to Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Wetin go happun if di deadline pass and you fail to link your MTN, Airtel, Glo, Etisalat line to NIN?

After di deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs go dey blocked from di networks.

One Ministerial Task Force comprising di Minister and all di CEOs for di telecoms sector (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

Those wey disobey dis directive go face hard punishment, including di possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

For statement wey NCC drop earlier, dem advise di general public to ensure say dia NINs dey captured inside dia SIM registration data.

Di statement add say all inconveniences wey dis directive go cause dey deeply regretted.

Wia dis foto come from, Nimc Wetin we call dis foto, NIN Registration

[NCC SIM registration] Background

Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC] begin implement new measure for mobile phone SIM users since late 2020 wey include compulsory update of valid National Identification Number [NIN].

Dis na in order to improve on di achievements of last year SIM registration audit and improve di performance and sanity of di telecommunication sector.

Na sake of dis di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and all stakeholders agree from now say e don become very important to improve di integrity and transparency of di SIM registration process inside di west African kontri.