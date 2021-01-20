Donald Trump farewell: Full text of Trump speech as e wave White House bye-bye

Wia dis foto come from, Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump don make im farewell address before leaving office, say: "We do wetin we come do - and so much more."

For one video wey im post for YouTube, e tok say im take on "di tough battles, di hardest fights... because dat na wetin una elect me to do".

Oga Trump still neva fully accept di result of last November election, wey im lose to Democrat Joe Biden.

Dem go swear in Oga Biden as president on Wednesday 20 January, 2021.

Wetin Trump tok

Im say "As President of di United States, I stand before you truly proud of wetin we don achieve together.

"This week we dey inaugurate new administration and we pray for im success to keep America safe and prosperous."

Oga Trump hail im first lady, Melania Trump for her support

E thank im vice president, Mike Pence and im wife for dia support, e also hail di entire white house staff.

Trump comment on di assault on di capitol say all Americans dey terrified by dat assault

"While Americans fit get dia disagreement, we be nation of incredible, decent and peace loving citizens, wey want our kontri to thrive.

"Political violence na attack on everything we cherish as Americans and we no fit tolerate am,

"Now more than eva, we must unite around our shared values and rise above di partisan gbas-gbos and forge a common destiny."

For di 'farewell message', Trump add say im administration build "di greatest economy for di history of di world".

US stock markets don bounce back from di coronavirus pandemic, wit di tech-heavy Nasdaq index up by 42% in 2020, and di wider S&P 500 up by 15%.

Im say e administration get di largest percentage of tax cut and reforms for America history.

Oga Trump also mention say during di coronavirus pandemic, im administration produce two vaccines to tackle di pandemic.

For im speech, Trump mention im achievement for di US, in terms of security, unemployment, health and di economy.