NIN Registration deadline: Fake news to avoid as you register for NIN and link your SIM

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

So many fake news don come up about National Identity Numbers registration for Nigeria as goment give deadline for mobile subscribers for di kontri to update dia SIM cards.

From di fake news of deadline dates, fake enrolment centres and even social media posts,

Federal goment bin give deadline of 9 February for mobile network subscribers wey neva get NIN for di kontri to update dia SIM and dem also give 19 January as deadline for subscribers wey don already get NIN to update dia SIM.

Di penalty wey follow na say dem go block di lines of individuals wey no gree do di update.

As di tension for NIN registration dey increase and subscribers dey panic, some blogs, fake media accounts don come up to use dat opportunity defraud pipo.

See some of di fake NIN news you suppose beware of

Fake NIMC social media account

Di Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Dr Isa Pantami don ask pipo to beware of fake official handle of di National Identity Management commission (NIMC) @nimc_ng

Di social media handle bin tweet say pipo go face di "wrath of what comes next" if dem no register dia NIMC before deadline.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

"Beware of fraudsters, pls. Di deadline for those without NIN no bet today, but 9th of February as NCC don announce."Dr Pantanmi tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Fake NIMC Mobile app

Di National Identity Management Commission don tok sama warning give users to beware of fake NIMC Mobile app say e get fraudsters wey don dey harvest pipo NIN and BVN by default.

Dem advise users to protect dia data and stor to dey disclose dia personal information to anybody wey dem no authorise or any platform wey dem no give go license to operate.

See di foto of di fake mobile app logo and di real one wey NIMC share. Di one wit di cross mark na di wrong one and di one wit di pass mark na di correct one wey you fit download.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Free NIN enrolment

Report bin dey say pipo go need pay money to register for NIN. Dis tori na LIE!.

Di management commission say NIN enrolment na free and dem don ask pipo to report anybody wey collect enrolment money.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Dem breach NIMC data.

Dis na on one di fake news wey dey circulate say NIMC don sell di records of ova 37 million pipo wey register for NIN for di kontri to one darkweb.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

But di commission don come out to debunk di tori.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Illegal enrolment centres

Enrolment centres wey no dey for di list of centres wey NIMC give go ahead to register pipo for National ID card don also come up for different cities.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Goment bin gbab some illegal NIN enrolment center operators for Kano State, North West Nigeria as di monitoring team bin dey go round to inspect di registration process.